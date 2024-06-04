BJP’s Sujana Chowdary wins over YSRCP’s Asif Shaik in Vijayawada West constituency

He polls 1,056,69 votes in his favour and won with a majority of 47,032 votes over his nearest rival Asif Shaik from the YSR Congress Party

Former Union Minister and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Vijayawada West Assembly constituency, Yalamanchili Satyanarayana (Sujana) Chowdary, emerged victorious in the general elections on June 4 (Tuesday).

Mr. Chowdary polled 1,056,69 votes in his favour and won with a majority of 47,032 votes over his nearest rival Asif Shaik from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), who polled 58,637 votes, losing by 47,032 votes.

The segment witnessed an electoral tussle between a seasoned politician who has been a former Union Minister and a member of the Rajya Sabha and a relatively unknown face Asif Shaik. Senior leaders from the ruling party who canvassed in support of the latter tried to project Mr. Chowdary as an ‘outsider’ while portraying their candidate as a local and ‘always available’ to the common man.

Koteswara Rao Gummadidala, who was also in the fray from the Communist Party of India (CPI), polled 3,723 votes and lost by 1,019,46 votes. A total of 15 candidates representing various parties contested the elections from this Assembly constituency.