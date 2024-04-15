GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP will go to polls with its national manifesto in Andhra Pradesh, says Purandeswari

Initially, it was the idea of the BJP to adopt the joint manifesto of the alliance partners in Andhra Pradesh. However, it has been decided to go to the elections with the party’s national manifesto released on April 14, she says

April 15, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated April 16, 2024 08:39 am IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
BJP State president D. Purandeswari addressing the media in Rajamahendravaram on Monday.

BJP State president D. Purandeswari addressing the media in Rajamahendravaram on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

BJP Andhra Pradesh unit president D. Purandeswari on April 15 (Monday) said that the party would go to the elections with the national manifesto-2024, instead of the joint manifesto of the BJP-JSP-TDP alliance in Andhra Pradesh.

Ms. Purandeswari is contesting from the Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha constituency in East Godavari district. 

“Initially, it was the idea of the BJP to adopt the joint manifesto of the alliance partners in Andhra Pradesh. However, it has been decided to go with the party’s national manifesto which was released on April 14,” Ms. Purandeswari told the media here.

The TDP-BJP-JSP is yet to release its final joint election manifesto. However, the alliance partners have hinted at a 10-point manifesto including the two drawn from the Jana Sena Party’s agenda. 

“The initiative of Self-Help Groups (SHG) can be dubbed as a silent revolution in Andhra Pradesh where women are running 10 lakh SHGs. The BJP aims to make the SHG members rich with the Government e-marketplace (GeM), a portal run by the Central government,” she said. 

Referring to the BJP’s national manifesto, Ms. Purandeswari said the Zero Budget Natural Farming (ZBNF) would be given a fillip, apart from the commercialisation of seaweed collection if the BJP was voted to power at the Centre. “The BJP manifesto has been prepared with around 1 crore responses received from the people,” she added.

