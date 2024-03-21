GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP urges ECI to keep volunteers out of election process in Andhra Pradesh

Unfazed by the action taken against a few of the volunteers, they continue to be engaged in activities that are violative of the Model Code of Conduct, alleges Lanka Dinakar

March 21, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated March 22, 2024 01:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

A.P. BJP chief spokesperson Lanka Dinakar has alleged that the ward and village volunteers continue to be engaged in activities that are violative of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) unfazed by the action taken against some of them by the Chief Electoral Officer on the basis of complaints lodged by various parties.

In a press release on Thursday, Mr. Dinakar said the BJP had exposed the usage of volunteers during the local body elections, but the State government kept quiet for obvious reasons.

Keeping the government’s track record thereof in view, the BJP duly alerted the Election Commission of India (ECI) about the importance of strict enforcement of the MCC during the upcoming general elections, he said.

He appealed to the ECI to ensure that the elections were held in a fair and transparent manner by keeping the volunteers and government employees out of the process.

