BJP names candidates for 10 Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh

March 27, 2024 09:40 pm | Updated March 28, 2024 12:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced the list of candidates who will be contesting from 10 Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh.

The BJP State unit on Wednesday shared a release issued by the party national general secretary Arun Singh on the social media platform X in this regard.

The BJP has selected three candidates from the Kamma community and two from the Kshatriya community. Another candidate was selected from the Reddy community, taking the total general category seats to 6 out of a total 10. While two seats were allocated to Backward Classes (BCs), one each was given to Scheduled Castes (ST) and Scheduled Tribes (ST).

The BJP has decided to field Y. Satyanarayana (Sujana) Chowdary from Vijayawada (West) Assembly constituency. Mr. Sujana Chowdary, a former Rajya Sabha (RS) member joined the BJP soon after the 2019 elections. He aspired to contest from Vijayawada or Eluru LS constituencies. But the TDP is fielding its candidates from Vijayawada and Eluru LS constituencies.

Similarly, Bojja Roshanna will be contesting from Budvel (SC) constituency. Mr. Roshanna joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in November 2023. He was appointed as Budvel in-charge on November 10, 2023. Now, the BJP named him as its candidate.

BJP national secretary Y. Satya Kumar and P.V. Parthasarathi will contest from Dharmavaram and Adoni constituencies respectively. Pangi Raja Rao is the candidate for Araku (ST), while former MLA Kamineni Srinivas will contest from Kaikalur. He represented the same constituency in 2014. Similarly, P. Vishnu Kumar Raju, who represented Visakhapatnam (North) in 2014-19, will contest from the same constituency this election.

C. Adinarayana Reddy will contest from Jammalamadugu. He joined the BJP after the 2019 elections. Earlier, he won on a YSRCP ticket during the 2014 elections and later switched loyalties to the TDP and became a Minister. N. Eswar Rao, and M. Shiv Krishnam Raju will contest from Etcherla and Anaparthy Assembly constituencies.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader Pothina Mahesh has been claiming Vijayawada (West). Mr. Mahesh even went on to assert that he would contest from Vijayawada (West) Assembly constituency with a photograph of JSP president Pawan Kalyan even if the constituency was not allocated to the JSP as part of the seat-sharing among the BJP-TDP-JSP.

