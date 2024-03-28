BJP leaders, cadre in jubilant mood with allocation of Etcherla ticket

March 28, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) leaders and activists were in jubilant mood with the allocation of ticket for Etcherla constituency, which is part of Vizianagaram Parliamentary constituency. BJP Vizianagaram district president and NER Educational Institutions chairman Nadukuditi Eswara Rao will contest from the seat with the backing of the Telugu Desam and Jana Sena parties.

Mr. Eswara Rao, who was earlier in TDP joined BJP five years ago. He came to limelight with the enrollment of 24,500 new members for BJP and the party’s victory in Bantupalli and Tirupatipalem in spite of support for YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), which won more than 90 percent local bodies three years ago. BJP former district President Bavireddi Shivaprasad Reddy said that Mr. Eswara Rao’s dedicated hard work helped him get the ticket, while hoping that BJP would register victory in the constituency with a thumping majority.

Mr. Eswara Rao sought the cooperation of former Minister Kala Venkata Rao, who has previously represented the segment and contested on TDP ticket in the 2019 general elections. He thanked TDP State president D. Purandeswari for reposing faith in him and ensuring him the ticket.

