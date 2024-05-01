BJP leader Khushbu takes part in roadshow in Anakapalli

May 01, 2024 07:17 am | Updated 07:17 am IST - ANAKAPALLI

Actor-turned-politician and BJP leader Khusbhu Sundar took part in a massive roadshow at Kasimkota and Anakapalli Town on Tuesday. She appealed to voters to vote for the NDA’s Anakapalli Lok Sabha candidate C.M. Ramesh and also support the TDP-JSP alliance in the Assembly constituencies.

Speaking to voters at Lakshmidevi Peta in Anakapalli Town, Ms Khushbu said that Mr. Ramesh has rendered his services to the people as a Rajya Sabha member and expressed confidence that he would strive to develop the district in all possible ways if given a chance.

She slammed the YSRCP government for failing to fulfill its promises, such as liquor prohibition. Ms Khushbu also said that India’s growth and development is touching new heights with the BJP government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Earlier, she was welcomed by a large number of women who felicitated her and took selfies with her.

