BJP, JSP, TDP have decided to work together for upcoming elections in Andhra Pradesh: TDP leader Ravindra Kumar

March 08, 2024 04:29 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST - New Delhi

Ravindra Kumar said preliminary discussions have taken place for the "purpose of alliance" for both Lok Sabha- and State Assembly polls, which are held simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh.

Senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP K. Ravindra Kumar claimed on March 8 that the BJP, the Jana Sena Party and his party have decided in principle to work together for upcoming polls and the modalities are being worked out. A day after TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu held deliberations with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief J. P. Nadda, Mr. Kumar told PTI that preliminary discussions have taken place for the "purpose of alliance" for the Lok Sabha and State Assembly polls, which are held simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh. ALSO READ BJP opens ‘permanently closed’ doors to Chandrababu Naidu, invites TDP to join NDA

"In principle the BJP, the TDP and the Jana Sena have decided to work together," he added. Jana Sena president and actor Pawan Kalyan was also part of the discussions that went on for more than an hour and a half at Mr. Shah's residence, in New Delhi, on Thursday night (March 7.)

Sources said the number of seats the BJP will get in such an alliance remains a sticking point. Andhra Pradesh has 25 Lok Sabha- and 175 Assembly constituencies.

“The top leaders of the three parties may hold another round of discussions to sort out the differences and finalise the arrangements,” the sources added.

