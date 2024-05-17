BJP flays YSRCP for post-poll violence in Andhra Pradesh

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Friday, termed the post-poll violence witnessed across the State as ‘unfortunate’ and squarely blamed the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) for the same.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP State spokesperson G. Bhanuprakash Reddy condemned the violent mob, which allegedly at the behest of ruling party leaders, had pelted stones, boulders, beer bottles, petrol bombs and also attacked the opponents with cricket bats and iron rods, despite the presence of policemen and Central Armed Forces in the vicinity. He also displayed weapons similar to those that the attackers allegedly used.

“The way the violent mob attacked the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate in a university campus where the strong room is located, adds credibility to our oft-made criticism that a section of the police department is hand in glove with the ruling party,” he claimed.

Welcoming the decision of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to transfer the police officials responsible for the incident, Mr. Bhanuprakash also demanded the ECI crack the whip on the ‘invisible elements’ responsible for the attack.

“If the ruling party fails to respect the voters’ verdict and continues to resort to hooliganism, people will certainly revolt against them,” he said, referring to the slapping of MLA by a voter in Tenali on polling day.