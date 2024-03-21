BJP and its allies must go for democracy to survive, insist Congress, Left and like-minded parties

March 21, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated March 22, 2024 01:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Leaders of the Congress party, the Left parties, the Jai Bharat National Party, the Aam Admi Party, and representatives of various farmer, women and civil rights organisations in Andhra Pradesh have decided to join hands and share resources to reach out to the people and explain to them the “dire need to vote the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre out of power in the ensuing elections and save democracy.”

At a meeting presided over by former Agriculture Minister Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao in Vijayawada on March 21 (Thursday), Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila said that an increasing number of people in the country had begun to realise that the BJP was not good for the country.

‘Communal frenzy’

Accusing the BJP of creating “communal frenzy for political gains,” Ms. Sharmila said the Godhra riots and Manipur violence were classic examples. “We need to stop this, and our fight is for a safe tomorrow,” she said.

The APCC chief said cases were foisted against people who tried to speak against the BJP’s “misrule,” while a large number of people with criminal background joined the ruling party at the Centre to save their skin.

She said Andhra Pradesh failed to make any progress in the last 10 years, as it was deprived of the Special Category Status (SCS). Despite knowing what SCS could do in terms of development, neither the TDP nor the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) fought for its achievement, she alleged.

She said the Congress party was ready to work with like-minded parties and organisations to ensure the defeat of the BJP at the Centre and the YSRCP in the State.

BJP ‘mind game’

CPI(M) State general secretary Srinivasa Rao slammed the TDP and the YSRCP for “compromising with the Centre on the Telugu people’s self-respect.”

“Today, we may look like small organisations, but when we come together, we will be a force to reckon with,” he said.

CPI State general secretary K. Ramakrishna cautioned people against the BJP’s “mind game.” “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been harping on 370-400 seats wherever he goes. This is to make people believe that there is no match for the BJP, which is sure to return to power with a thumping majority,” he said, adding that both the YSRCP and TDP were playing into Modi-Shah’s hands as they were afraid of cases.

Jai Bharat National Party president and former CBI Joint Director V.V. Lakshminarayana underscored the need to raise the issue of unemployment, which he said was on the rise in the country. “We need to speak to the youth about the growing unemployment and start a discussion around this key issue,” he said, adding that inflation was yet another focal point that needed immediate attention.

Pratyeka Hoda Sadhana Samithi president Chalasani Srinivas said 90% of the people in Andhra Pradesh wanted BJP out of power. “If NDA is not voted out of power now, this will be the last democratically-held elections in the country,” he warned.

Vijay Rao, trustee of the Gandhi Smarak Nidhi and Communal Harmony and son of eminent engineer and former Union Minister K.L. Rao, said it was important to work collectively and dislodge the BJP to protect democracy and secularism.

Mr. Sobhanadreshwara Rao said a common action plan was chalked out, which would be collectively implemented in the days to come.

Senior Congress leader N. Thulasi Reddy, CPI(M) leader M. Abdul Gafoor and representatives of various organisations participated.EOM

