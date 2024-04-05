Bhimili voters are keen on bringing back TDP to power, says Ganta

April 05, 2024 08:40 am | Updated 08:40 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao has said that the announcement of his name as the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance candidate from Bheemunipatnam Assembly constituency has infused new zeal in the party workers, and asserted that people are eagerly waiting to see N. Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that he was getting tremendous response from the people of Anandapuram, Padmanabham and Bhimili mandals. Terming Anandapuram as his ‘lucky mandal’, he said that three sarpanches and ward members and around 200 others had joined the party, and added that more were expected to join the TDP soon.

Addressing the party workers as his ‘family members’, he appealed to them to make collective efforts to ensure the victory of the party.

The TDP leader alleged that there was no development under the YSRCP rule in the State, with no new industries being set up. He recalled that former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao was the first to introduce welfare schemes. He, however, said that implementing welfare schemes without creating wealth would not be appreciated by the people.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was asking the people to vote for him only if they believed that he had done good for them. The TDP leader said that the YSRCP president had made 900 promises in his election manifesto, and sought the release of a White Paper on how many were yet to be fulfilled. He alleged that 85% of the promises were yet to be implemented.