Balakrishna files nomination in Hindupur, seeks re-election for the third time from the constituency

April 19, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated April 20, 2024 09:21 am IST - PUTTAPARTHI

Actor and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna on April 19 (Friday) filed his nomination as Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate from the same constituency in Sri Sathya Sai district.

Mr. Balakrishna, accompanied by his wife Vasundhara and senior party leaders, reached the Revenue Divisional Office in a rally. The TDP, JSP and BJP cadres participated in the rally in large numbers. The actor’s fans and party cadre raised slogans such as ‘Jai Balayya’.

Earlier, Mr. Balakrishna and his wife performed special puja at the local Suguru Anjaneya Swamy temple.

Later, addressing the media, Mr. Balakrishna said he was contesting from Hindupur for the third time.

“I have forayed into politics by drawing inspiration from my father N.T. Rama Rao. The people of Hindupur have been showering their blessings and love on me as they know that I will never disappoint them,” he said.

“During my 10-year tenure as MLA, I have accorded priority to providing drinking water, roads and drainage in all villages. I have always kept myself accessible to the people of Hindupur. The Anna Canteen remains a highlight in Hindupur,” he said.

