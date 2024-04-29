Backward classes have started to come back to TDP’s fold: Kala Venkata Rao

April 29, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated April 30, 2024 07:54 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Cheepurupalli MLA candidate of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Kala Venkata Rao, on Monday said that backward classes have returned to the TDP’s fold, as they were vexed with the policies of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government.

Mr. Venkata Rao, who campaigned in several places of Garividi and other areas on Monday, said that TDP’s vote bank had significantly improved across the State as BCs, SC and STs observed that their economic condition was further disturbed due to the policies of the YSRCP government.

“Earlier, BC, SC and ST corporations used to provide financial assistance and subsidies to empower the needy people. With the stopping of funds by YSRCP government, the corporations remained only on papers,” said Mr. Venkata Rao.