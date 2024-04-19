Attack on Andhra CM Jagan: police trying to connect the dots in case

April 19, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated April 20, 2024 09:10 am IST

The NTR Commissionerate police, who unravelled the case related to the attack on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, are trying to piece together the evidences collected from the spot.

Though the arrested accused, Vemula Satish Kumar, alias Satti, allegedly hurled the stone, aiming to kill Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, investigation officers suspect that more than one person might have been involved in the conspiracy.

More than 50 police officers investigated the case and arrested the accused in five days. Satish Kumar reportedly confessed to have resorted to the attack, Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata said.

“We are trying to find out the exact motive for the attack. A few other accused who sketched the conspiracy and instigated Satish Kumar were waiting at some distance,” Mr. Kanthi Rana said.

After confirming that he had hit his target, the accused managed to escape into the dark from the backside of the school. The other accused who conspired the attack too fled from the locality, the police said.

“The news of Satish Kumar attacking the Chief Minister spread at Pipula Road Centre, Dhabakotlu and other areas in Ajitsingh Nagar when the accused himself told his friends on how he resorted to the crime,” a police officer said.

“We got alerted and took Satish Kumar into custody at Raja Rajeswaripeta, who spilled the beans during questioning. Police are linking up the technical and scientific evidences in the case,” the officer said.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the other teams are probing deep into the case. The kingpin of the conspiracy would be arrested soon, Mr. Kanthi Rana said.

