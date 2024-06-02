Around 2,500 police forces to be deployed on counting day in Visakhapatnam

Around 2,500 police personnel are being deployed in Visakhapatnam to ensure a peaceful and seamless counting of votes polled for the Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies on June 4 (Tuesday).

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP), K. Fakeerappa said that three-layer security has been arranged at the strongroom located on the Andhra University campus. The first layer is supervised by two companies of CRPF personnel and the second layer is guarded by State armed police forces like the Andhra Pradesh Special Police (APSP) and the District Armed Reserve (DAR), while the third layer is manned by the civil police led by an ACP, three Inspectors, Sub-Inspectors and several Constables.

Mr. Fakeerappa said that the security would be further strengthened on the day of the counting — bandobast will be arranged at the residences of 42 political party candidates and 41 political party offices and around 79 mobile parties will be deputed as part of security in the entire district.

Additionally, for every Assembly Constituency, a Quick Response Team (QRT) led by police personnel will be on duty; the Vazra and Falcon vehicles will be also deputed to various parts, he said.

The JCP further said that for the candidates who are coming to the counting centre, around 18 shadow teams were being deputed. The teams will assist the candidates in arriving and departing from the centres and four checkposts with armed police personnel was also being arranged.

He added that anti-social elements will not be allowed to move freely and they will either be placed under house arrest or brought to the police station.

Additional DCP (Traffic) G. Srinivasa Rao said that the 16-acre space at the AU campus was divided into six sectors for vehicle parking and that the Maddilapalem to III Town Police Station route will be closed from Monday midnight.

