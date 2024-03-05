A.P.’s BJP manifesto committee identifies issues faced by farmers, youth, industries sector

March 05, 2024 07:31 am | Updated 07:38 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Three sectors — farming, employment, and industries — were the focus of the A.P.-BJP’s manifesto committee as it met for the second time here on Monday to discuss what issues to incorporate in its list of poll promises ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

The manifesto committee is led by A.P.-BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari and comprises Paka Satyanarayana, Lanka Dinakar, V. Srinivas, Dasari Srinivas, Sudheesh Rambhotla, R.D. Wilson and Vinusha Reddy as members.

BJP national executive member Perala Shekhar Rao and State organising secretary N. Madhukar were also in attendance.

Addressing the media later, Mr. Dinakar, who is also the AP-BJP’s chief spokesperson, said that in the farming sector, the BJP plans to make assurances such as completing irrigation projects like Polavaram, providing remunerative prices for crops and giving subsidies on fertilizers and crop insurance.

Bringing out a job calendar, encouraging start-ups, investing in skill development and enabling talented students to avail higher education opportunities in the country’s best institutions are some of the assurances that are likely to be included in the field of employment and youth.

In the field of industries, ways to increase the share of industries and the services sector in GSDP were discussed.

Mr. Dinakar said the committee would finalise the draft after another round of deliberations, while 30 vehicles from the BJP’s headquarters in New Delhi would be touring the State from February 5 to obtain public feedback on schemes being implemented by the Central government and the problems faced by them, for the sake of preparing the party’s national manifesto in which some issues concerning the people of A.P. would duly figure. The party’s endeavour is to deliver welfare schemes with Antyodaya, Mr. Dinakar said.