A.P. will witness speedy growth with support of Narendra Modi govt.: BJP

Updated - June 08, 2024 02:45 am IST

Published - June 07, 2024 08:10 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
BJP former district president Bavireddi Shivaprasad Reddy addressing the media conference in Vizianagaram on Friday.

BJP former district president Bavireddi Shivaprasad Reddy addressing the media conference in Vizianagaram on Friday.

Former Vizianagaram district president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bavireddi Shivaprasad Reddy and the party’s Vizianagaram Assembly in-charge Imandi Sudheer on Friday said Andhra Pradesh, particularly North Andhra region, will witness speedy growth with the support of the new Narendra Modi government, to be formed in a few days. Addressing a media conference, Mr. Shivaprasad Reddy said people across the board were happy with the formation of a Modi government again at the Centre. He said the BJP was able to ensure transfer of votes to TDP candidate Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju, who had won the Vizianagaram Assembly seat with a margin of 60,000 votes.

