GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

A.P, TS officials discuss exchange of info ahead of elections

April 05, 2024 09:10 am | Updated 09:10 am IST - TIRUVURU

The Hindu Bureau
The officials of NTR and Khammam districts during the inter-State border coordination meeting on election preparedness at Tiruvuru on Thursday.

The officials of NTR and Khammam districts during the inter-State border coordination meeting on election preparedness at Tiruvuru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The District Election Officers (DEOs) and the Police Commissioners of the NTR district in Andhra Pradesh and Khammam district in Telangana discussed stepping up vigil along the inter-State borders and checking smuggling ahead of the general elections on Thursday.

NTR district Collector and DEO S. Dilli Rao and his Khammam counterpart V.P. Gautam, and officers of transport, income tax, commercial tax, revenue, Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), forest, banking and other department officials from both the States discussed on the measures being taken to tighten security along the A.P.-Telangana border.

NTR Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata and his Khammam counterpart Sunil Dutt reviewed the security arrangements at Muttagudem, Kazipuram, Nutipadu, Gampalagudem and other checkposts set up along the border.

The officers also discussed exchanging information on the movement of criminals, seizures, execution of Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs), enforcement of PD Act against offenders and bind-over cases.

Mr. Sunil Dutt said patrolling had been intensified along the border.

Later, at a press conference held at Tiruvuru police station, Mr. Kanthi Rana said the A.P. and Telangana police would conduct joint operations to check smuggling of liquor, cash and ganja.

Khammam Additional Collector, Madhusudhan Naik, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Prasada Rao, NTR district Rural DCP K. Srinivas Rao, Joint Collector, P. Sampath Kumar, Tiruvuru Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), K. Madhavi, Nandigama RDO A. Ravinder Rao, Jaggaiahpet RDO G. Venkateswarlu and others participated.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.