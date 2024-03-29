GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A.P. elections: Naidu promises road map for development of Rayalaseema soon after coming to power

Terming Chief Minister Jagan Moahn Reddy a ‘traitor’ of Rayalaseema, the TDP chief promises to transform the region into one that is better than Konaseema

March 29, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated March 30, 2024 07:31 am IST - NANDYAL / NELLORE

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu addressing the Praja Galam public meeting, at Banaganapalle in Nandyal district on Friday.

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu addressing the Praja Galam public meeting, at Banaganapalle in Nandyal district on Friday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has promised schemes for the drought-prone Rayalaseema, offering to transform the region into one that is better than the fertile Konaseema.

Addressing an impressive gathering at Banaganapalle in Nandyal district as part of the Praja Galam election campaign here on March 29 (Friday), Mr. Naidu said the road map for comprehensive development of the region would be in place in 45 days of the NDA government coming to power.

Terming Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as a “traitor of Rayalaseema” for having done nothing for the region he belonged to, Mr. Naidu said the YSRCP government had destroyed every village and town.

Referring to the alliance with the Jana Sena Party and the BJP, Mr. Naidu said it was only for the State’s well-being, and assured to protect the interests of every section of society.

“I will take the responsibility of ensuring that injustice is not done to any minority community as is being campaigned by the opponents,” Mr. Naidu told the gathering.

While exuding confidence of the NDA coming to power at the Centre as well as in the State, Mr. Naidu appealed to the people to take a conscious decision to not split the anti-incumbency vote.

Viveka murder

Taking potshots at Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy for raising the Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy murder case once again ahead of the elections, Mr. Naidu said the entire State knew who were behind the murder.

“Now, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has hatched a conspiracy to send his own sister to jail for seeking justice,” Mr. Naidu alleged.

‘No DSC in last five years’

At the Praja Galam meeting at Kavali in Nellore district, Mr. Naidu prophesied that the ‘fan’ (YSRCP election symbol) would be dumped in the dustbin after the elections. He said the government had not issued a single District Selection Committee (DSC) notification in the last five years, thus damaging the career of thousands of educated and unemployed youth. “Twelve DSCs were conducted during the TDP regime,” he recalled.

Promising special schemes for the Yanadi community, Mr. Naidu assured developmental programmes for the fishermen, while promising to revoke G.O.No.217, which, he said, had become their bane.

