AP Cabinet: Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, Lokesh and 22 MLAs to take oath

Chief Minister designate and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Konidela Pawan Kalyan, TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh and 22 MLAs are set to swear in as Cabinet Ministers at 11.27 am near Kesarapalli IT Park on the outskirts near here on Wednesday. Pawan Kalyan may take oath as Deputy Chief Minister as per sources.

The oath taking ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah and JP Nadda among other leaders. The other celebrities to take part in the high profile event include Megastar Chiranjeevi, Super Star Rajnikanth, Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Allu Arjun, M Mohan Babu and others.

The party has released the list after 1 am on June 12 post discussions with Uunion Ministers Amit Shah and JP Nadda over selection of candidates from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) late last night. Along with Mr. Naidu, 24 MLAs from NDA Alliance are scheduled to take oath as ministers. The list includes 21 MLAs from TDP, three from JSP and one from BJP. There are 17 new faces to take oath as Ministers.

The three members from JSP include chief Pawan Kalyan, party political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar and Rajahmundry Rural MLA Kandula Durgesh. JSP won 21 Assembly seats, all the segments it contested. Dharmavaram MLA Satya Kumar Yadav from BJP is the lone MLA from the party who would be taking oath as minister.

The TDP MLAs finalized for ministerial berths are Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, Nara Lokesh, Kollu Ravindra, Ponguru Narayana, Vangalapudi Anita, Nimmala Ramanaidu, NMD Farooq, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Payyavula Kesav, Anagani Satya Prasad, Kolusu Parthasaradhi, Kola Balaveeranjaneya Swamy, Gottipati Ravi, Gummadi Sandhyarani, BC Janardhan Reddy, TG Bharath, S Savitha, Vasamsetty Subhash, Kondapalli Srinivas and Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy.

Caste equation

Going by the caste equation, besides Mr. Naidu, the Cabinet includes four ministers from Kamma community – three from TDP, Payyvula Kesav, Nara Lokesh and Gottipati Ravi and Nadendla Manohar from JSP. Four names are in the list from Kapu community includes Konidela Pawan Kalyan and Kandula Durgesh from JSP and P Narayana and Nimmala Ramanaidu from TDP.

Three members selected from Reddy community are Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy and BC Janardhan Reddy. Eight members from BC communities could find place in the Cabinet – K. Atchannaidu, Kondapalli Srinivas, Vasamsetti Subhash, Kollu Ravindra, Kosulu Parthasaradhi, Anagani Satya Prasad, S. Savitha and Satya Kumar Yadav. TG Bharat from Vysya community and NMD Farooq from minorities were among the list.

While two members are from SC community - Vangalapudi Anita and Dola Balaveeranjaneya Swamy, the Cabinet has one representation from ST – Gummadi Sandhya Rani.

