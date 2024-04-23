Andhra Pradesh polls | TDP’s Nara Lokesh declares ₹543 cr assets

April 23, 2024 11:54 am | Updated 11:54 am IST - Amaravati

TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh has declared his family assets worth nearly ₹542.7 crore. Mr. Lokesh is in the assembly poll fray from Mangalagiri segment in Andhra Pradesh where he is set to take on YSR Congress candidate M, Lavanya.

ADVERTISEMENT

He declared ₹373.63 crore as his family assets in 2019 assembly polls.

The TDP leader holds over one crore shares of Heritage Foods Ltd floated by his family worth ₹339.11 crore at ₹337.85 apiece. His wife Nara Brahmani is currently Executive Director of Heritage Foods.

According to the affidavit, Mr. Lokesh holds ₹314.68 crore worth of movable assets and ₹92.31 crore worth immovable assets while his wife has ₹45.06 crore and ₹35.59 crore assets respectively.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are to be held on May 13.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.