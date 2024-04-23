ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh polls | TDP’s Nara Lokesh declares ₹543 cr assets

April 23, 2024 11:54 am | Updated 11:54 am IST - Amaravati

Nara Lokesh, TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu’s son, is contesting from the Mangalagiri seat as a TDP candidate

PTI

Nara Lokesh, TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu and the party’s candidate for the Mangalagiri seat, speaks at an election rally. File | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh has declared his family assets worth nearly ₹542.7 crore. Mr. Lokesh is in the assembly poll fray from Mangalagiri segment in Andhra Pradesh where he is set to take on YSR Congress candidate M, Lavanya.

ADVERTISEMENT

He declared ₹373.63 crore as his family assets in 2019 assembly polls.

TDP’s flip-flops put filial bonds to test

The TDP leader holds over one crore shares of Heritage Foods Ltd floated by his family worth ₹339.11 crore at ₹337.85 apiece. His wife Nara Brahmani is currently Executive Director of Heritage Foods.

According to the affidavit, Mr. Lokesh holds ₹314.68 crore worth of movable assets and ₹92.31 crore worth immovable assets while his wife has ₹45.06 crore and ₹35.59 crore assets respectively.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are to be held on May 13.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US