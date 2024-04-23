GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra Pradesh polls | TDP’s Nara Lokesh declares ₹543 cr assets

Nara Lokesh, TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu’s son, is contesting from the Mangalagiri seat as a TDP candidate

April 23, 2024 11:54 am | Updated 11:54 am IST - Amaravati

PTI
Nara Lokesh, TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu and the party’s candidate for the Mangalagiri seat, speaks at an election rally. File

Nara Lokesh, TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu and the party’s candidate for the Mangalagiri seat, speaks at an election rally. File | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh has declared his family assets worth nearly ₹542.7 crore. Mr. Lokesh is in the assembly poll fray from Mangalagiri segment in Andhra Pradesh where he is set to take on YSR Congress candidate M, Lavanya.

He declared ₹373.63 crore as his family assets in 2019 assembly polls.

TDP’s flip-flops put filial bonds to test

The TDP leader holds over one crore shares of Heritage Foods Ltd floated by his family worth ₹339.11 crore at ₹337.85 apiece. His wife Nara Brahmani is currently Executive Director of Heritage Foods.

According to the affidavit, Mr. Lokesh holds ₹314.68 crore worth of movable assets and ₹92.31 crore worth immovable assets while his wife has ₹45.06 crore and ₹35.59 crore assets respectively.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are to be held on May 13.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Andhra Pradesh / political candidates / Telugu Desam Party

