Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has allocated ministries to his 24 Cabinet colleagues on June 14, 2024. The JanaSena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan has been made Deputy Chief Minister besides allocation of Panchayat Raj, Rural Development & Rural Water Supply, Environment, Forest, Science & Technology ministries.

While Mr. Naidu has retained General Administration, Public Enterprises and all other portfolios which were not allocated to ministers, the Telugu Desam Party national general secretary Nara Lokesh was allocated Human Resources Development, IT, Electronics and Communications and Real Time Governance.

Nadendla Manohar, the JSP Political Affairs Committee chairman, was given Food and Civil Supplies & Urban Development. The other JSP minister, Kandula Durgesh, has got Tourism, Culture & Cinematography.

BJP’s Satya Kumar Yadav was allocated Health, Family Welfare & Medical Education.

The TDP, JSP and BJP forged an alliance in the State with the sole objective of overthrowing the ruling YSR Congress Party led by its chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Mr. Pawan Kalyan played a key role in making the TDP led NDA (TDP-JSP-BJP Alliance) in Andhra Pradesh a reality. In the seat sharing agreement, the JSP contested 21 Assembly and 2 Lok Sabha seats and won in all segments. The TDP has won 135 Assembly and 16 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP won eight Assembly and three Lok SAbha segments in the State. The YSRCP was reduced to 11 Assembly and 4 LS seats, a drastic dip from its 151 Assembly and 22 LS seats in 2019 polls.

The TDP AP State president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu was given Agriculture, Co-operation, Marketing, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development & Fisheries. The Information & Public Relations and Housing ministries were allocated to Kolusu Parthasarathy.

Ministry of Home Affairs & Disaster Management has been allocated to Anita Vangalapudi, while Finance, Planning, Commercial Taxes and Legislative Affairs was given to Payyavula Kesav. Municipal Administration and Urban Development was given to Ponguru Narayana. The Ministry of Water Resources and Development was allocated to Dr. Nimmala Ramanaidu.

