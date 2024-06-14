Pawan Kalyan named Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM; Nara Lokesh gets HRD Ministry

The Andhra Pradesh government on June 14 designated Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan as the Deputy Chief Minister.

The actor-turned-politician has been allotted Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Environment, Forests, and Science and Technology portfolios.

Congratulations to @PawanKalyan Garu on becoming the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. I congratulate all my colleagues in the cabinet on being assigned their portfolios. Together, we have taken a solemn oath to serve the people of Andhra Pradesh and usher in an era of… pic.twitter.com/rpG3BnFSlv — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) June 14, 2024

According to official TDP sources, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's son Nara Lokesh was given Human Resources Development, Information Technology and Communication portfolios.

Along with Mr. Naidu, as many as 24 ministers were sworn in on June 12.

Anitha Vangalapudi would be the Home Minister.

P Narayana was allotted one of the key departments- Municipal Administration- which would be responsible for the development of the Amaravati capital region.