Pawan Kalyan named Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM; Nara Lokesh gets HRD Ministry

The actor-turned-politician has been allotted Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Environment, Forests, and Science and Technology portfolios.

Updated - June 14, 2024 04:56 pm IST

Published - June 14, 2024 04:47 pm IST - Amaravati

PTI
Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan has been named as the Andhra Pradesh deputy Chief Minister.

Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan has been named as the Andhra Pradesh deputy Chief Minister. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

The Andhra Pradesh government on June 14 designated Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan as the Deputy Chief Minister.

The actor-turned-politician has been allotted Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Environment, Forests, and Science and Technology portfolios.

According to official TDP sources, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's son Nara Lokesh was given Human Resources Development, Information Technology and Communication portfolios.

Along with Mr. Naidu, as many as 24 ministers were sworn in on June 12.

Anitha Vangalapudi would be the Home Minister.

P Narayana was allotted one of the key departments- Municipal Administration- which would be responsible for the development of the Amaravati capital region.

