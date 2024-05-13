Visakhapatnam sees brisk and peaceful polling

The Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency and the seven Assembly segments under it witnessed brisk, peaceful polling with no major incidents reported from anywhere on Monday. Long queues of voters were seen at many polling stations right from early morning.

The estimated polling percentage (as of 5 p.m.) for Visakhapatnam LS stood at 59.39. Among the Assembly segments, the highest percentage of 73.19 was witnessed in S. Kota and the lowest of 53.31 was seen in Visakhapatnam South. The percentage in other Assembly segments was: Bhimili (60.67), Visakhapatnam East (60.53), Visakhapatnam North (54), Visakhapatnam West (56.49) and Gajuwaka (58.23). Visakhapatnam Parliamentary constituency recorded a polling percentage of 67.53 in 2014 and 67.26 in 2019.

At the Government Krishna College polling station, wheelchair-friendly arrangements were put in place, enabling several senior citizens to come in their wheelchairs to cast their vote. Police personnel helped them enter the polling booths in several booths.

At Seva Sadan School at Ram Nagar in Visakhapatnam East constituency, a 95-year-old man Sunil Kumar Sharma, hailing from Rajasthan, was seen walking to the polling booth holding his son’s hand as his family members walked behind. Though the family members knew of the ‘home voting facility’ provided by the ECI, he wanted to go to the polling booth personally and vote as he had been doing for the past several years. A woman from a slum at Marripalem was in a dilemma. She asked an educated woman: “Can I vote for the candidates of both the major parties?” The other woman replied: “Your vote will be invalid”.

The slum-dweller then confided that she did not want to “cheat” either of them as both parties had given her money to vote in their favour. The innocence displayed by such voters was in stark contrast to the increased awareness and enthusiasm among young and first-time voters, who did their due diligence before choosing who to vote for. Many voters, including first-time voters, started arriving at the booths and lining up in long queues much before commencement of voting. Most shops and business establishments downed their shutters to enable their staff to vote. Many private sector companies too declared a holiday for their employees.

There were slight delays in the commencement of voting at some of the booths, reportedly due to the malfunctioning of EVMs. At Chittibabu Nagar PS in Thatichetlapalem, two men — B. Eswara Rao and Chinna Rao — fainted reportedly due to suffocation in the crowd.