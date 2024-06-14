Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on June 14, 2024, allocated portfolios for his cabinet ministers, two days after they were sworn in by Governor Justice (Retd.) Syed Abdul Nazeer.
Popular Telugu actor and Janasena Party founder Pawan Kalyan has been made the Deputy Chief Minister of the State. A first-time MLA, Mr. Pawan Kalyan won from Pithapuram.
Mr. Naidu’s cabinet consists of 24 ministers.
Here is the full list of portfolios allocated to each minister
1. Nara Chandrababu Naidu (Chief Minister)
GAD, Law & Order, Public Enterprises & all other portfolios not allocated to ministers
2. Konidala Pawan Kalyan (Deputy Chief Minister)
Panchayati Raj, Rural Development & Rural Water Supply; Environment, Forest, Science & Technology
3. Nara Lokesh
Human Resources Development; IT Electronics & Communication; RTG
4. Kinjarapu Atchannaidu
Agriculture; Co-operation, Marketing, Animal Husbandary, Dairy development & Fisheries
5. Kollu Ravindra
Mines & Geology; Excise
6. Nadendla Manohar
Food and Civil Supplies; Consumer Affairs
7. Ponguru Narayana
Municipal Administration & Urban Development
8. Anitha Vangalapudi
Home Affairs & Disaster Management
9. Satya Kumar Yadav
Health; Family Welfare & Medical Education
10. Dr Nimmala Ramanaidu
Water Resources Development
11. Anam Ramnarayana Reddy
Endowments
12. Nasyam Mohammed Farook
Law & Justice; Minority Welfare
13. Gummadi Sandhya Rani
Women & Child Welfare; Tribal Welfare
14. Payyavula Keshav
Finance; Planning; Commercial Taxes & Legislative
15. Anagani Satya Prasad
Revenue, Registration & Stamps
16. Kolusu Parthasarathy
Housing, I&PR
17. Dr Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy
Social Welfare; Disabled and Senior Citizen Welfare; Sachivalayam & Village Volunteer
18. Gottipati Ravi Kumar
Energy
19. Kandula Durgesh
Tourism, Culture & Cinematography
20. BC Janardhan Reddy
Roads & Buildings; Infrastructure & Investments
21. T.G. Bharath
Industries & Commerce; Food processing
22. S. Savitha
BC Welfare; Economically Weaker Sections Welfare; Handlooms & Textiles
23. Vasamsetti Subhash
Labour, Factories, Boilers & Insurance Medical Services
24. Kondapalli Srinivas
MSME; SERP; NRI empowerment & relations
25. Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy
Transport; Youth & Sports