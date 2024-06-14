Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on June 14, 2024, allocated portfolios for his cabinet ministers, two days after they were sworn in by Governor Justice (Retd.) Syed Abdul Nazeer.

Popular Telugu actor and Janasena Party founder Pawan Kalyan has been made the Deputy Chief Minister of the State. A first-time MLA, Mr. Pawan Kalyan won from Pithapuram.

Mr. Naidu’s cabinet consists of 24 ministers.

Here is the full list of portfolios allocated to each minister

1. Nara Chandrababu Naidu (Chief Minister)

GAD, Law & Order, Public Enterprises & all other portfolios not allocated to ministers

2. Konidala Pawan Kalyan (Deputy Chief Minister)

Panchayati Raj, Rural Development & Rural Water Supply; Environment, Forest, Science & Technology

3. Nara Lokesh

Human Resources Development; IT Electronics & Communication; RTG

4. Kinjarapu Atchannaidu

Agriculture; Co-operation, Marketing, Animal Husbandary, Dairy development & Fisheries

5. Kollu Ravindra

Mines & Geology; Excise

6. Nadendla Manohar

Food and Civil Supplies; Consumer Affairs

7. Ponguru Narayana

Municipal Administration & Urban Development

8. Anitha Vangalapudi

Home Affairs & Disaster Management

9. Satya Kumar Yadav

Health; Family Welfare & Medical Education

10. Dr Nimmala Ramanaidu

Water Resources Development

11. Anam Ramnarayana Reddy

Endowments

12. Nasyam Mohammed Farook

Law & Justice; Minority Welfare

13. Gummadi Sandhya Rani

Women & Child Welfare; Tribal Welfare

14. Payyavula Keshav

Finance; Planning; Commercial Taxes & Legislative

15. Anagani Satya Prasad

Revenue, Registration & Stamps

16. Kolusu Parthasarathy

Housing, I&PR

17. Dr Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy

Social Welfare; Disabled and Senior Citizen Welfare; Sachivalayam & Village Volunteer

18. Gottipati Ravi Kumar

Energy

19. Kandula Durgesh

Tourism, Culture & Cinematography

20. BC Janardhan Reddy

Roads & Buildings; Infrastructure & Investments

21. T.G. Bharath

Industries & Commerce; Food processing

22. S. Savitha

BC Welfare; Economically Weaker Sections Welfare; Handlooms & Textiles

23. Vasamsetti Subhash

Labour, Factories, Boilers & Insurance Medical Services

24. Kondapalli Srinivas

MSME; SERP; NRI empowerment & relations

25. Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy

Transport; Youth & Sports