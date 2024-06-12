GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chandrababu Naidu swearing-in ceremony LIVE updates | New Andhra CM, Cabinet to take oath today

Meanwhile, all eyes are on the government and cabinet formation with obligations from TDP’s alliance partners (JSP and BJP)

Updated - June 12, 2024 07:31 am IST

Published - June 12, 2024 06:57 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu was unanimously elected as NDA leader in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly at a meeting of TDP, BJP and Janasena legislators on June 11, 2024. Photo: Special Arrangement. 

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu was unanimously elected as NDA leader in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly at a meeting of TDP, BJP and Janasena legislators on June 11, 2024. Photo: Special Arrangement.  | Photo Credit: NDA MEETING

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu will take oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on June 12 at 11.27 a.m. 

Mr. Naidu, at a joint meeting of TDP, BJP and Janasena legislators, was unanimously elected as NDA leader in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Meanwhile, the Janasena Party on Tuesday unanimously elected its chief, Pawan Kalyan, as the leader of the Legislative Party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, other senior NDA leaders, and Chief Ministers of a few other States are expected to attend the ceremony. A place close to an IT park at Kesarapalle near Gannavaram airport has been zeroed in as the venue for the oath-taking ceremony.

Of the total 175 Assembly constituencies, the NDA bagged 164 — the TDP won 135, the JSP 21 and the BJP 8, while the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) won 11 seats.

Follow live updates:

  • June 12, 2024 07:31
    21 MLAs from TDP, three from JSP and one from BJP to take oath

    Along with Mr. Naidu, 24 MLAs from NDA Alliance are scheduled to take oath as ministers. The list includes 21 MLAs from TDP, three from JSP and one from BJP.

    The three members from JSP include chief Pawan Kalyan, party political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar and Rajahmundry Rural MLA Kandula Durgesh. JSP won 21 Assembly seats, all the segments it contested. Dharmavaram MLA Satya Kumar Yadav from BJP is the lone MLA from the party who would be taking oath as minister.

    The TDP MLAs finalized for ministerial berths are Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, Nara Lokesh, Kollu Ravindra, Ponguru Narayana, Vangalapudi Anita, Nimmala Ramanaidu, NMD Farooq, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Payyavula Kesav, Anagani Satya Prasad, Kolusu Parthasaradhi, Kola Balaveeranjaneya Swamy, Gottipati Ravi, Gummadi Sandhyarani, BC Janardhan Reddy, TG Bharath, S Savitha, Vasamsetty Subhash, Kondapalli Srinivas and Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy.

  • June 12, 2024 07:25
    Development matters, no place for vindictive politics, asserts CM-designate Chandrababu Naidu

    Chief Minister-designate and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that the mandate given to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was not power, but a bounden responsibility. 

    “Construction of the Capital city in Amaravati and completion of Polavaram projects are among the major priorities of the government. We have to take up the interlinking of rivers too and ensure irrigation water for every acre in the State. There is no room for demolitions and vindictive politics,” said Mr. Naidu, while addressing a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) organised to elect the Legislature Party leader on June 11. 

    Mr. Naidu said that the 2024 mandate would always remain in the pages of the history of the State. Not even in the 1994 elections, such an overwhelming majority and vote share was achieved. In this election, the NDA lost only 11 seats and polled 57% votes in its favour. The alliance has made a clean sweep in Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies, barring a few. The Jana Sena Party (JSP) won all the 21 seats where it contested, while the BJP won eight of the 10 Assembly constituencies, he said. 

    Click here to read more.
  • June 12, 2024 07:13
    PM Modi to attend the swearing-in ceremony

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief J.P. Nadda as well as several other leaders are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

    Mr. Shah arrived at the Gannavaram Airport along with Mr. Nadda. He was received by Mr. Naidu’s son and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, among others.

    Later, Mr. Shah and others proceeded to Mr. Naidu’s residence at Undavalli.

    “Met the Chief Minister-designate of Andhra Pradesh, Shri @ncbn Garu in Vijayawada and congratulated him on the NDA’s massive victory. Looking forward to attending the oath-taking ceremony tomorrow,” Mr. Shah posted on X.

  • June 12, 2024 07:00
    Chandrababu Naidu to be sworn in as Andhra Pradesh CM

    TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu is set to be sworn in as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh on June 12 for a fourth term.

    Governor S. Abdul Nazeer on June 11 invited Mr. Naidu to form the government. Later in the evening, Mr. Naidu met Mr. Nazeer at the Raj Bhavan.

    The TDP chief is scheduled to take oath at 11.27 a.m. near Medha IT Park opposite Gannavaram Airport in Kesarapalli on the outskirts of Vijayawada.

    - PTI

