The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu will take oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on June 12 at 11.27 a.m.

Mr. Naidu, at a joint meeting of TDP, BJP and Janasena legislators, was unanimously elected as NDA leader in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Meanwhile, the Janasena Party on Tuesday unanimously elected its chief, Pawan Kalyan, as the leader of the Legislative Party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, other senior NDA leaders, and Chief Ministers of a few other States are expected to attend the ceremony. A place close to an IT park at Kesarapalle near Gannavaram airport has been zeroed in as the venue for the oath-taking ceremony.

Of the total 175 Assembly constituencies, the NDA bagged 164 — the TDP won 135, the JSP 21 and the BJP 8, while the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) won 11 seats.

Follow live updates: