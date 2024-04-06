Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls | Having overcome the internal squabbles Roja eyes for a ‘hat-trick’

April 06, 2024 05:41 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The politically sensitive constituency of Nagari located at the southernmost tip of the State is all-set to witness a high voltage electoral battle with the ruling YSRCP and TDP-led alliance locking their horns.

While, the Tourism Minister and present MLA RK Roja is eyeing for a hat-trick, the TDP contestant Gali Bhanuprakash is leaving no stone unturned to upset her apple cart and win the assembly segment, once represented by his father the late Gali Muddu Krishnama Naidu.

After having successfully mollified the internal disturbances which at one point of time even challenged her supremacy in the constituency, Roja is now marching ahead with her door-to-door campaign and attending Atmiyaa samavesalu showcasing her hold on the party and its cadres.

Roja who is bestowed with ruthless ability to tear into the opposition parties with her rambunctious remarks, was rather forced to spend sleepless nights with dissident groups led by Chairman of Srisalam Devasthanam trust board, Reddivari Chakrapani Reddy and former Municipal Chairman KR Kumar along with the leaders of five mandals defiantly opposing her candidature. The dissent was so bitter that they openly declared not to extend their cooperation should she be fielded again.

It was only after the intervention of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy that the vexatious dissidence looks subsided at least for the time being.

Jagan’s close confidante P. Mitun Reddy along with YV Subba reddy and Advisor Sajjal Ramakrishna Reddy closetted with the dissent leaders and convinced them to work for her victory.

Further, Jagan also made it clear to the party strongman Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy (who is alleged to be behind the bickering) that her victory mattered the most for the party and endorsed him with the responsibility of making her win in the elections.

On the other hand, the TDP contestant Bhanu Prakash is yet to set his party house in order.

Though there are no cognizable internal squabbles that have the potentiality to jeopardize the prospects of the party, the differences within his family members particularly with his younger brother Gali Jagadish prasad who also claims the political legacy of his late father has however emerged as a matter of concern. Further, the resignation of Ashok Raju - a close aide of TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu and Chairman of Siddhartha engineering college on being reportedly denied the party ticket is also conceived as a major set-back to the party.

Unfazed at the developments, Bhanu Prakash looks determined to take the campaigning to a new high by exploiting the alleged misdeeds and negative factors surrounding the incumbent Roja and bank on the anti-government sentiments among the people.

With more than five weeks to go, it remains to be seen as to who will have the last laugh in the big electoral clash.