Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections | Srikakulam Collector hopeful of achieving above 80% polling

Srikakulam Collector Manazir Jeelani Samoon said that the polling had begun peacefully at 7 am in all Assembly constituencies on May 13, 2024.

Fool-proof arrangements were made to ensure hassle free voting in Etcherla, Amadalavalasa, Srikakulam, Tekkali, Patapatnam, Palasa and Itchapuram, Dr. Manazir said.

The awarensss campaign “No voter should be left from the democratic process” caught the attention of everyone including youngsters who got the voting right first time.

Dr.Manazir said that free and fair election had been the top priority in all polling booths where web casting facility was created to monitor the situation at ground level.

As many as 18.92 lakh voters will cast their votes till 6 pm in 2358 polling centers. Among them, 520 booths were identified as sensitive. An exclusive control room (toll free number-18004256625) has been set up to get the information from all polling booths. Interestingly, BJP candidate of Etcherla N.Eswara Rao also arranged party’s control room (8074937806) to get data of incidents so that the information could be provided immediately to police personnel. He urged the party activists not to retaliate if they were provoked by opposition cadres.