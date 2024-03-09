Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections 2024 | Row over ‘local’ Balija candidate for Tirupati in TDP-Jana Sena camp

March 09, 2024 11:26 am | Updated 11:26 am IST - TIRUPATI

The dilemma over choosing the Telugu Desam Party-Jana Sena Party (TDP-JSP) alliance candidate for the Tirupati Assembly constituency is expected to prolong for a few more days than expected, keeping the aspirants in wait with a bated breath. Suspense is inevitable in an alliance, going by which party can present the best candidate who can strike the right chord with the constituents in terms of caste equations, apart from their financial strength and muscle power. ALSO READ BJP-TDP-Jana Sena alliance agreed to in principle, says TDP MP

Strangely in Tirupati, caste is the single point on which both the TDP and Jana Sena have agreed upon. The parties have no qualms in pitting a candidate from the numerically-dominant Balija community, the Rayalaseema version of Kapu, and have been on a protracted exercise.

Amid expectations of Jana Sena Party leader Pawan Kalyan himself jumping into the fray from Tirupati, which was neither confirmed, nor denied, the TDP conducted an IVRS survey by giving four multiple choice options to mobile phone users, all of them from the same community. When the outcome lacked clarity, another set of names was released, which further confused the party high command, the voters and even the aspirants.

Finally, the names of businessmen J. B. Srinivas and Vooka Vijayakumar are doing rounds from the TDP. Even former MLA M. Sugunamma and her grand daughter B. V. Keerthi are expecting to get a call soon.

Local vs non-local

The ‘local vs non-local Balija’ issue came to the fore when the former Chittoor MLA Arani Srinivasulu, who recently quit the YSR Congress to join the Jana Sena, threw his hat into the ring. Looking beyond their political affiliations, local Balija community leaders held a private meeting and vowed to support any ‘local candidate’ pitted by either of the two parties, but not any ‘outsider’ thrust on them.

“As a business community, Balijas have always been hospitable to visitors. Any Balija can come to Tirupati, pray at Venkateswara temple and leave, but not intend to settle down here. This has been the age-old practice here”, a Balija leader told this correspondent, requesting anonymity.

Even as the YSRCP candidate Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, son of incumbent MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, has completed several rounds of campaigning and reaching out to various sections, uncertainty looms large over the candidate for the rival camp.

