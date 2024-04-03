GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ambedkar’s Constitution not being implemented in Andhra Pradesh, alleges TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

The TDP chief promises recruitments under DSC if the NDA is voted to power; free APSRTC bus travel for women and ₹20,000 annual aid for farmers are among the other major issues on the joint manifesto

April 03, 2024 10:04 pm | Updated April 04, 2024 03:09 am IST - RAVULAPALEM

The Hindu Bureau
TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu addresses a public meeting at Kothapeta in Andhra Pradesh’s Konaseema district on April 3, 2024. Photo: Special Arrangement

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday alleged that the Constitution of India, which was drafted under the aegis of B.R. Ambedkar, was not in force in Andhra Pradesh. Addressing the gathering of party cadre during a ‘Praja Galam’ rally here in Ambedkar Konaseema district, Mr. Naidu alleged that no part of the State was peaceful under the regime of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“Mr. Jagan did not conduct even a single DSC examination to fill up the teacher posts in Andhra Pradesh. I had notified eight DSC examinations during my tenure as Chief Minister. Around 75% of the teachers in the services were recruited during my regime,” said Mr. Naidu.

“My first signature will be on the DSC notification if the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance is voted to power,” claimed Mr. Naidu. On the scrapping of various schemes of the Dalits, Mr. Naidu said: “I will take up the responsibility to implement the Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan. Mr. Jagan has ignored the SC Sub-Plan and the schemes meant for the upliftment of the Dalits.”

“Mr. Jagan has pledged to allocate ₹10,000 for the development of the Kapus. It has been sidelined without being implemented in letter and spirit,” said Mr. Naidu. “Free travel facility will be given to women in APSRTC buses. We will offer ₹20,000 annual aid to farmers,” Mr. Naidu said

