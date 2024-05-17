GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Alliance govt. will bring the corrupt YSRCP leaders to justice, says Devineni Umamaheswara Rao

Predicting an ignominious poll debacle for the ruling party, he accused the police of letting go the YSRCP leaders who orchestrated the attacks on the opposition party leaders and booking cases against the victims

Updated - May 18, 2024 07:55 am IST

Published - May 17, 2024 06:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao

Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao | Photo Credit: File Photo

Senior TDP leader and former Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao has said that the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance government, upon coming to power, will bring the YSRCP leaders who have looted the public exchequer to justice.

The YSRCP was bound to suffer an ignominious defeat in the just-concluded elections, Mr. Umamaheswara Rao said while addressing the media here on May 17 (Friday).

Mr. Umamaheswara Rao alleged that the YSRCP leaders had orchestrated the attacks on the TDP workers and supporters, and instead of taking them to task, the police booked cases on the victims.

Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy and Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta owed an explanation to the people. The YSRCP government’s anti-people decisions and its plan to usurp private lands under the guise of the A.P. Land Titling Act were thwarted, and it took a heavy toll on the ruling party’s chances of victory, he obsreved.

‘CM overconfident’

The TDP leader said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and others were overconfident that their party would retain power. They should be prepared to pack up on June 4 when the election results were scheduled to be declared, he added.

The leaders who had vitiated the peaceful atmosphere would pay a heavy price for their actions. Some of them had already fled the country, or were getting ready to escape as the police inquiry gained momentum. The YSRCP had resorted to violence due to fear of losing the elections, the TDP leader said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Telugu Desam Party

