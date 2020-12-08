All walks of public life observe bandh in East Godavari

CPI District Secretaries Thatipaka Madhu and K. Srinivas, members of CPIML and AITUC including farmers participated in a major rally taken out in the heart of the Kakinada city

The one-day Bharat Bandh observed in every nook and corner of the East Godavari district was peaceful with the support of all walks of public life and State government.

The members of various left parties led by CPI and CPM came onto the roads in the morning on Tuesday, taking out rallies in all the major towns, protesting against the three farm bills and expressed fear of collapse of the existing market avenues for the farmer with the implementation of the farm bills.

CPI District Secretaries Thatipaka Madhu and K. Srinivas, members of CPIML and AITUC including farmers participated in a major rally taken out in the heart of the Kakinada city.

Mr. Srinivas observed that the three farm laws would not guarantee the Minimum Support Price, facilitating the corporates to dictate terms in the agriculture produce market, apart from weakening the existing marketing cycle at the ground level.

Mr. Madhu has opined that the Central government should repeal the three bills and it is the high time to withdraw the farm bills that would harm the agrarian market, collapsing the agriculture marketing committees at the ground level.

The government offices were closed for half day and the road transportation authorities did not ply the bus services till afternoon, extending support to the Bharat Bandh.