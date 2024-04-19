ADVERTISEMENT

Accused conspired to kill Jagan during election campaign, says police

April 19, 2024 08:08 am | Updated 08:25 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Satish Kumar, a daily wage labourer was remanded in judicial custody, more arrests likely to be in the case in a day or two

The Hindu Bureau

Jagan Mohan Reddy with the injury he suffered. File photo

The accused in the case on ‘attack on Chief Minister, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’, Vemula Satish Kumar alias Satti, conspired to kill Mr. Reddy along with few other accused, said the police in the remand report.

Satish Kumar, who has criminal history in Ajitsingh Nagar police station, resorted to the attack when the Chief Minister was participating in ‘Memantha Siddham’ election campaign, at Dhabakotlu Centre, in Ajitsingh Nagar, on April 13.

Man who hurled stones at Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy booked for attempt to murder, arrested

“At the instigation of another person (name not revealed), Satish Kumar, picked up a sharp edged stone and hurled IT at Mr. Jagan while he was greeting the public in the poll campaign, at 8.04 p.m,” the NTR Commissionerate police said in the report on Thursday.

During investigation, the police questioned about 100 suspects, collected CCTV and video footages from more than 50 mobile phones, through which some vital clues were gathered.

“As per the technical and scientific evidences collected, police established the movements of Satish Kumar, a daily wage labourer, at the spot from where the incident occurred. Investigation officers arrested him at RR Peta, who confessed to have resorted to stone pelting on the Chief Minister,” the police said.

However, the Ajitsingh Nagar police, who are probing the case did not reveal the motive behind the attack on the Chief Minister.

The court remanded the accused to 14 days judicial custody, and he would be shifted to Vijayawada Jail, said Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata.

Defence counsel argued that the case was fabricated without proper evidence, politically motivated, and pleaded the court not to remand the accused.

“More arrests are likely to be in the case in a day or two,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Kanchi Srinivas Rao, who is investigating the case.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

