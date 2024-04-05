ADVERTISEMENT

840 critical polling stations identified in NTR district of Andhra Pradesh

April 05, 2024 06:09 pm | Updated April 06, 2024 09:55 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Drinking water and ORS packets will be made available at polling booths, says Dilli Rao

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

NTR District Election Officer S. Dilli Rao at the Media Centre in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Krishna District Election Officer (DEO) S. Dilli Rao has said that 840 critical polling stations have been identified in the district. Micro observers will be deployed at these poll stations and webcasting and video shooting will also be arranged, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Dilli Rao said security had been reviewed, and all arrangements have been made at the nomination centres, strong rooms, and counting centres.

Speaking to the media persons at the election media centre on Friday, April 5, Mr. Dilli Rao said, in view of the rising temperatures, drinking water and oral rehydration salts (ORS) packets will be arranged at the polling stations on the day of polling. In addition, running water facility and packaged water would be made available at all polling stations.

ADVERTISEMENT

A strict vigil was being maintained on liquor, cash, precious material and ganja smuggling.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Liquor siezed

“The task force team seized 120 Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL) bottles being imported from Telangana in Krishna Express train at the railway station, and booked a case against two women smugglers in this regard,” the DEO said.

“In NTR District, there are 121 government liquor retail outlets and 135 bars. We are monitoring the liquor sales,” Mr. Dilli Rao said.

Vigil was being maintained at the border villages and check posts located at Garikapadu, Jonnalagadda, Veerupaladu, G. Konduru, Vatsavai, Rajupeta, Penuganchiprolu and other places with flying squads and static teams.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US