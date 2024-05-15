The voter turnout of general electors in Andhra Pradesh was recorded as 80.66%, as per the latest updates provided by the Returning Officers across the state, data pertaining to the simultaneous general elections to 25 Parliamentary Constituencies and 175 Assembly Constituencies in Andhra Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE updates: May 15

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has declared on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, that the highest voter turnout reported at Ongole 87.06 % Parliamentary Constituency, followed by Chittoor 85.77 %, and Narasaraopet 85.65 %. The lowest turnout recorded at Visakhapatnam 71.11 % Parliamentary Constituency.

A good voting turnout is reported at other Parliamentary constituencies as well, which include, Bapatla 85.48 %, Hindupur 84.70 %, Machilipatnam 84.05 %, Amalapuram (SC) 83.85, Eluru 83.68 %, Narsapuram 82.59 %, Anakapalle 82.03 %, Vizianagaram 81.05 %, Rajahmundry 80.93 %, Nandyal 80.61 %, Ananthapur 80.51 %, Kakinada 80.30 %, Kadapa 79.57 %, Vijayawada 79.37 %, Tirupati 79.10 %, Rajampet 79.09 %, Nellore 79.05 %, Guntur 78.81 %, Kurnool 76.80 %, Srikakulam 74.43 %, Araku (ST) 73.68 %.

ADVERTISEMENT

Turnout much higher in Assembly constituencies

On the other hand, the voter participation is observed very much high in various Assembly Constituencies across the State, include Darsi 90.91 %, Dharmavaram 88.82, Gangadhar Nellore (SC) 88.69 %, Addanki 88.25 %, Jaggayyapet 89.89 %, Kalyandurg 88.52 %, Kandukur 88.96 %, Kondepi (SC) 88.12 %, Kuppam 89.88 %, Nellimarla 88.25 %, Pamarru (SC) 88.12 %, Pedakurapadu 89.18 %, Pedana 88.57 %, Vinukonda 89.22 %, Yerragondapalem (SC) 89.40 %.

The lowest voter turnout was at Visakhapatnam South 63.42 %, Visakhapatnam North 64.63 %, Tirupati 63.32 %, Paderu 63.91 %, Kurnool 63.75 %. Even in the other urban areas like Ananthapur Urban 65.08 %, Chirala 82.61 %, Eluru 70.17 %, Kadapa 65.27 %, Kavali 83.03 %, Kuppam 89.88 %, Kurnool 63.75 %, Mangalagiri 85.74 %, Nellore 71.72 %, Ongole 84.51 %, Peddapuram 82.28 %, Pithapuram 86.63 %, Hindupur 77.82 %, Guntur East 70.47 %, Guntur West 66.53 %, Rajahmundry City 67.57 %, Tadepalligudem 81.86 %, Tirupati 63.32 %, Undi 86.20 %, Vijayawada Central 72.97 %, Vijayawada East 71.33 %, Vijayawada West 66.46 %.

Despite violence broke out at certain Assembly Constituencies in Rural Areas in the State, the voters have showed their commitment in exercising their franchise. For instance, Gurazala 84.30 %, Tenali 76.16 %, Macherla 83.75 %, Punganur 86.62 %, Nagari 87.08 %, Nandyal 74.90 %, Narasaraopet 81.06 %.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.