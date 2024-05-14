69.67% polling recorded in Anakapalli district

About 70% of the 12.89 lakh voters across the district exercised their franchise by 8 p.m. on Monday (May 13), as per official sources. Over 75% of the 34,112 registered new voters have cast their first vote, officials said.

Polling was peaceful across the district except for minor incidents: TDP and YSRCP cadres throwing chairs at each other in the Payakaraopeta Assembly segment and former Minister Ayyannapatrudu showing his ire against the polling staff at the Narsipatnam constituency.

Although polling started late by 30-40 minutes at some polling stations, the voting started on time, at 7 a.m. at most places.

“Voters who have joined the queue lines at the polling centres before 6 p.m. are being allowed to vote,” said the Anakapalli district spokesperson of the AP State Election Commission.

By 8 p.m., the average polling in the district was 69.67%, with Anakapalli recording the highest polling of 76.58%, followed by Chodavaram (72.13%), Madugula (71%), Elamanchili (67.98%), Narsipatnam (67.95%), and Payakaraopeta (62.38%).

While Budi Mutyala Naidu, the YSRCP candidate from Anakalappli Lok Sabha segment, cast his vote in Devarapalli mandal of Anakapalli district, his opponent and BJP candidate C.M. Ramesh cast his vote at Jammalamadugu in Kadapa district.

Similarly, senior TDP leader Ayyannapatrudu casted his vote at Narsipatnam.

District Election Officer Ravi Pattanshetty was inked atKoduru village of Anakapalli mandal.

Even though the weather was hot until noon, it cooled down by noon, which encouraged many to come out of their homes and vote. Many parts of the district received light to moderate rains.

Ravikamatham, which has been recording high temperatures of over 44° Celsius in the past few weeks, had 37 mm of rainfall in the evening on the polling day, while Cheedikada recorded 30 mm.

Green poll station

The AP Social Forest Department set up a green polling station as part of the efforts to promote the green environment. The forest officials also distributed saplings to the voters at the station, which was decorated with the plants.

YSRCP won the Anakapalli Lok Sabha seat in the last 2019 elections. This time, it witnessed a tough contest between the current Deputy Chief Minister Mutyala Naidu and BJP candidate C.M. Ramesh.

Former Minister and senior TDP leader Ayyannapatradu said, “It is the 10th time I’m contesting the elections, and I’m confident that NDA will sweep the polls this time.”