5,458 APSRTC buses to shift men and material to polling stations

If 30 - 40 people are waiting to got the same destination, they could call the election cell number 9959111281 and the RTC would arrange a special bus service for them, says Corporation MD

Updated - May 13, 2024 07:22 am IST

Published - May 12, 2024 08:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
APSRTC operated 1,066 additional buses from Hyderabad and 284 additional buses from Bengaluru to the State between May 8 and 12 said the officials.   | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has allotted 5,458 buses to the District Election Officers for shifting the election staff and equipment to the polling centres in view of the General and Assembly elections in the State on Monday, May 13.

In a statement on Sunday, the Corporation Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said these buses comprise 55% of the RTC’s scheduled services.

He said that in addition to this, the Corporation was running additional bus services from the neighbouring States to different destinations across Andhra Pradesh from May 8 to 12. It operated 1,066 additional buses from Hyderabad and 284 additional buses from Bengaluru to the State.

To cater to the commuting needs of people moving from one district to the other within the State, the Corporation has pressed into service additional buses from Vijayawada to Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Tirupati, Nellore, Kakinada, Eluru, Ongole and Guntur among a few other places.

Mr. Tirumala Rao added that the Corporation would increase the number of buses based on the demand. If 30 to 40 people are waiting to go to the same destination, they could call the election cell number established in the APSRTC Central office: 9959111281 and the RTC would arrange a special bus service for them, said Mr. Rao.

