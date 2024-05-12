GIFT a SubscriptionGift
525 BEL engineers to fix EVMs in case of snag on polling day in Andhra Pradesh  

The engineers will coordinate with DEOs and Returning Officers, and attend to the issues if any, say BEL officials

Updated - May 13, 2024 07:16 am IST

Published - May 12, 2024 11:30 pm IST - MACHILIPATNAM

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Polling officials checking EVMs at a poll material distribution centre in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Polling officials checking EVMs at a poll material distribution centre in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

As many as 525 engineers of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) have been posted to carry out repairs to the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) if they develop technical snags during the voting at polling stations on May 13.

“We appealed to the BEL authorities to deploy expert engineers at the polling booths to handle the situation in emergency situations,” NTR District Election Officer S. Dilli Rao told The Hindu on May 12 (Sunday).

Two engineers each have been deployed in all 175 Assembly constituencies in the State while one engineer will move with the mobile team in every constituency, the BEL officials said.

“Our engineers will coordinate with the District Election Officer (DEOs) and the Returning Officers (ROs) and attend to the EVM issues if any,” said a senior official of the BEL.

