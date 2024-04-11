ADVERTISEMENT

5,000 persons bound over ahead of elections in West Godavari district

April 11, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated April 12, 2024 08:26 am IST - BHIMAVARAM

Additional forces will be deployed at the 282 polling stations identified as critical, says Superintendent of Police Ajita Vajendla

Rajulapudi Srinivas
West Godavari Superintendent of Police Ajita Vajendla reviewing the plan for strong rooms and counting centres, in Bhimavaram on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Around 5,000 persons with criminal history have been bound over and 250 weapons have been surrendered ahead of the elections in West Godavari district, Superintendent of Police Ajita Vajendla has said.

The SP inspected strong rooms and vote counting centres, interacted with the officers and reviewed the security arrangements on April 11 (Thursday). “People involved in poll-related violence in the past, and rowdy, suspect and history sheeters have been bound over,” Ms. Ajita said.

She instructed the police personnel to be vigilant at the checkposts set up at Venkataramannagudem, Siddantham, Losari, Chinchinada and Dumpagadapa villages.

Addressing the media, Ms. Ajita said two inaccessible villages had been identified near Palakol, and boats had been arranged for the polling staff.

“Of the 1,463 polling stations set up in seven Assembly and one Lok Sabha constituencies in the district, 282 have been identified as critical. Additional forces will be deployed at these polling stations,” the SP said.

Seizure of cash and liquor

The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), police, flying squads and the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) teams have seized cash, liquor and other valuables worth ₹1.25 crore in the district so far, she said.

All Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs) have been executed in West Godavari district, the SP added.

