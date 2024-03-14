1.6 lakh security personnel needed to ensure smooth conduct of polls in A.P., says Chief Electoral Officer

March 14, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated March 15, 2024 11:49 am IST - GUNTUR

Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena says that a posse of around 1.6 lakh security personnel including the forces from the State and Centre is needed to ensure smooth conduct of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the State.

Pointing out that 1.31 lakh security personnel were deployed for the general elections in the State in 2019, Mr. Meena, during a chat with The Hindu at the Secretariat at Velgapudi on March 14 (Thursday), said that more security personnel would be needed this time due to the ‘new scale’ introduced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for conducting the general elections.

“At least 3.26 lakh employees including the security personnel will be needed for the conduct for the elections in Andhra Pradesh,” said Mr. Meena.

Referring to the measures to check the illegal flow of money and liquor into the State, Mr. Meena said that cash, gold, silver, liquor, drugs and other material worth ₹142 crore had been seized since January. “We have set up 110 checkposts across the State and along the inter-State border to check the illegal transport of cash, liquor and other material,” he said.

The seizure of cash and other material this time is bigger than during the previous two elections. Cash and other material worth ₹44 crore were seized during the 2014 elections, while material worth ₹75 crore was confiscated during 2019 elections.

There are around 8,600 individuals who have licensed guns. Except for those working in banking and certain other sectors, all private licence holders have been instructed to surrender their weapons to the Police Department.

The Chief Electoral Officer said that critical and vulnerable polling booths are being identified. Once the Election Code is enforced, the actual number of critical booths will be finalised.

“All the critical polling stations will be brought under strict CCTV surveillance and the entire polling process will be webcast. One Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel, one from the Civil Police and one micro-observer from the Central government will be deployed at every critical polling station,” said Mr. Meena.

Around six to eight CAPF personnel will be deployed at the polling booths in the areas affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE). He further said that the polling stations had been broadly divided into two categories— critical and non-critical. The non-critical polling stations would have a police constable and a home guard.

“We have sought 392 companies of the CAPF and 100 companies have already reached the State. The rest of the companies will be deployed once the poll notification is issued. Each company comprises 80 to 90 CAPF personnel. In total 197 companies of the CAPF were deployed during the elections in 2019,” said Mr. Meena.

In total 31 strong rooms have been set t up to store EVMs after the polling till the counting. The strong Rooms will be under the surveillance of a three-tier security comprising the CAPF, State Armed Police and the district police, he added.

