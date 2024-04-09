107 third gender voters to exercise their franchise in Prakasam district

April 09, 2024 06:13 pm | Updated April 10, 2024 08:00 am IST - ONGOLE

As many as 107 third gender voters will cast their votes in the forthcoming general elections in Prakasam district. The total number of voters in the district is 18,14,371. By March end, 9,03,894 male and 9,10,370 female voters have registered with the Election Commission of India (ECI). About 8,570 voters have submitted claims under Form 6 for inclusion of their names in the voters’ list.

Kanigiri Assembly constituency (AC) has close to 1.20 lakh male voters — the highest number of male electors in the district, while Ongole AC has nearly 1.23 lakh female voters — the highest number of female electors in the district, said Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar. Ongole Assembly segment has close to 2.38 lakh voters — the highest number of voters in the district, said Mr. Dinesh Kumar, who is also the District Election Officer.

“Arrangements are being made for ‘vote-from-home’ facility for the electors who are aged 85 and above. Electors can apply for home voting from April 18 to 22,” Mr. Dinesh Kumar said. About 2,82,923 Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPICs) have been dispatched to the voters through registered post by the Postal Department, he said.

“Electors who did not get EPICs can cast their vote by producing, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) job card, Aadhaar card, bank or post office passbooks, driving license, PAN card, health insurance smart card issued by Ministry of Labour, passport, pension document with photograph, employee service ID card issued by Central, State government, Public Sector Units or limited companies, official ID cards issued to MPs, MLAs and MLCs and Unique Disability ID (UDID) card, of Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment,” the DEO said on Tuesday.