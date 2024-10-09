Allies ask Congress to introspect after Haryana, J&K results

Urging the Congress to “introspect” over the Assembly election results declared on Tuesday (October 8, 2024) the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) parties said that Congress’s “over confidence” and “arrogance” led to their defeat in Haryana and modest performance in Jammu and Kashmir.

The strongest criticism came from Shiv Sena (UBT), which indicates trouble ahead during the negotiations within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra . Speaking in Mumbai to reporters, senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said that the poll outcome could have been different if there was an overarching alliance in place in Haryana.

“Wherever the Congress is weak it takes help from regional parties, but where it thinks it is strong, the Congress assigns no importance to regional parties,” Mr. Raut said.

He drew a parallel with Jammu and Kashmir, where the National Conference accommodated allies, including the Congress. He also pressed for the MVA to declare a Chief Ministerial candidate, saying that having Omar Abdullah as the face in J&K helped the alliance. “In a state like Maharashtra, people want a leader. People cannot digest the policy that you first contest polls and declare the CM’s face later”.

The Congress and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) are insisting that the CM will be finalised based on the strength of each of the MVA constituents.

“Had Haryana polls contested by INDI alliance and seats allocated to Samajwadi Party, Aam Aadmi Party, NCP (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT), such scenario would have helped the alliance, but Congress thought the battle would be one-sided and it will win on its own,” Mr. Raut said. At the same time, Mr. Raut said that Tuesday’s results will have no bearing on Maharashtra Assembly polls.

Despite several rounds of talks with the Aam Aadmi Party, initiated on the suggestion of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, the alliance was stalled by former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led faction in the State.

Reacting to the results, former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said the single biggest lesson from the results is that no party should be “overconfident”.

Trinamool Congress, which did not have an electoral understanding with the Congress in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and positions itself at a distance from the grand old party, even within the INDIA bloc, took the opportunity to underline the significance of regional parties.

Without naming the Congress, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale, in a post on X said, that the attitude to not accommodate regional parties when they believe they are winning while expecting the regional parties to accommodate them in States where they are weak needs to change. “Arrogance, entitlement, and looking down on regional parties is a recipe for disaster,” he said.

CPI(M), in alliance with the Congress in both Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, was also mildly critical of the party’s electoral strategy. In a statement, CPI(M) polit bureau said that the results provide “valuable lessons for secular forces”.

BJP’s victory in Haryana, CPI(M) said, is marked by micro-caste mobilisation and insidious communal propaganda. “The Congress will have to introspect as to the other factors responsible for this verdict,” the polit bureau noted.

Communist Party of Indian (CPI) General Secretary D. Raja also spoke on similar lines, exhorting the Congress to introspect the reasons for their defeat and be more accommodative of allies in the future.