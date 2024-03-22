Activists seek SC-monitored probe into electoral bonds

A day after the entire data on electoral bonds were made public, activists and petitioners said on Friday that an independent Special Investigation Team (SIT) should be formed to probe all aspects of the now-scrapped scheme.
Claiming that electoral bonds had emerged as the biggest scam of Independent India, lawyer Prashant Bhushan said at a press conference: “There were no money trails on 2G and coal scams. But the Supreme Court ordered a SC-monitored probe. What came out in electoral bonds has money trail, and there should be an SC-monitored probe”.
The Supreme Court scrapped the electoral bond scheme on February 15 and asked the State Bank of India (SBI) to share all details on bonds sold and redeemed from April 2019. On Thursday, the Election Commission published the data submitted by the SBI on electoral bonds, which contained alphanumeric numbers that could match the donors with the political parties who received the bond money.
‘Donors got contracts’
Mr. Bhushan also alleged that 33 companies that donated the ₹1,751 crore got contracts worth ₹3.7 lakh crore, while 41 companies that faced action by the CBI, the ED and Income Tax Department contributed ₹2,471 core to the BJP. Of this, ₹1,698 crore was given after raids, he claimed. There were also 30 shell companies that donated around ₹143 crore.