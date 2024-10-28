GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

60% of sitting MLAs in Maharashtra, 49% in Jharkhand have declared criminal cases: Report

Analysis based on affidavits submitted by the candidates prior to the 2019 Assembly elections and byelections conducted thereafter

Updated - October 28, 2024 10:27 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Election campaign in Mumbai

Election campaign in Mumbai | Photo Credit: ANI

An analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) ahead of Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand shows that 60% of current legislators in Maharashtra and 49% of sitting MLAs in Jharkhand have criminal cases registered against them.

The analysis is based on the affidavits submitted by the candidates prior to the 2019 Assembly elections and byelections conducted thereafter.

In Maharashtra, out of 272 sitting MLAs analysed, 164 have declared criminal cases against themselves.

While, 2 sitting MLAs have declared criminal cases related to murder, 10 have declared cases related to attempt to murder. A total of 12 sitting MLAs have declared cases related to crimes against women.

As far as political parties are concerned, 62 (60%) out of 103 MLAs from the  Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have criminal cases, 25 (63%) out of 40 MLAs from Nationalist Congress Party, 22 (58%) out of 38 MLAs from Shiv Sena (Shinde), 20 (54%) out of 37 MLAs from Congress, 9 (56%) out of 16 MLAs from Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), 6 (50%) out of 12 MLAs from Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), and 9 (75%) out of 12 Independent MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

151 MPs and MLAs have declared cases related to crimes against women: report

In Jharkhand, out of 74 sitting MLAs analysed, 36 have declared criminal cases against themselves. Two sitting legislators have declared cases related to attempt to murder, while 6 sitting MLAs have declared cases related to attempt to murder, while two have declared cases related to crimes against women.

A total of 13 (50%) out of 26 MLAs from BJP, 12 (48%) out of 25 MLAs from Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, 8 (50%) out of 16 MLAs from Congress, and 1 (33%) out of 3 MLAs from All Jharkhand Students Union have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Published - October 28, 2024 10:07 pm IST

Related Topics

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 / Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.