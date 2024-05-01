ADVERTISEMENT

454 MP candidates and 2,387 MLA nominees in fray in Andhra Pradesh

May 01, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated May 02, 2024 07:31 am IST - GUNTUR 

The highest of 33 nominations have been filed from Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency, while the lowest of 12 candidates are contesting for Rajahmundry seat

Sambasiva Rao M.

Forty-nine Lok Sabha candidates and 318 Assembly nominees have withdrawn their nominations, says Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena. | Photo Credit: File Photo

As many as 454 candidates are contesting from 25 Lok Sabha constituencies, while 2,387 nominees are in the fray from 175 Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh which will go to the elections on May 13, in the fourth phase of the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India.

Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena said 49 Lok Sabha candidates and 318 Assembly nominees have withdrawn their nominations.  

The highest of 33 nominations have been filed from Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency, while the lowest of 12 candidates are contesting from Rajahmundry Lok Sabha constituency.  When it comes to the Assembly constituencies, 46 candidates are in the fray from Tiruapti, the highest, while six nominees are contesting from Chodavaram. 

Key constituencies

Forty candidates including Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh are contesting from Mangalagiri Assembly constituency while 27 candidates are in the fray from Pulivendla Assembly constituency from where Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy filed his nomination. Thirteen candidates are contesting from Kuppam Assembly constituency, the home turf of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu. Similarly, 13 candidates including Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan are contesting from Pithapuram Assembly constituency.  

Fourteen candidates are in the fray from Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency from where Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila and YSRCP MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy have filed their nominations.

