Practice and law: debating aspects of the Muslim personal law

Ziya Us Salam
‘Do not believe politicians who promise you a bright past’: Georgi Gospodinov

Sudipta Datta

Why has Karnataka extended deadline again for motorists to install high-security registration plates? 

Darshan Devaiah B.P.
The economic case for investing in India’s children

Sanjana Manaktala ,Apurva Desai
Cricket

Watch | How India became a pace-bowling superpower

Israel-Palestine conflict

Israeli troops fire on Gaza crowd at aid point, health officials say 104 killed

India

India may raise with Bangladesh violent attack on BSF personnel by criminals

India

India to withdraw troops from Maldives, first batch of replacements reach southern island

External Affairs Ministry confirms that the technical team will replace military troops operating advanced light helicopters and other aircraft for the Maldives, marking a climbdown by New Delhi
Suhasini Haidar
Google Maps image locates Gan island in Maldives.

In a first, Manipur Police officially accuses Arambai Tengol of extortion, assault

Assam Rifles and Manipur Police recovered arms, ammunition during a search operation in Thoubal on February 28, 2024.

Multiple data rejigs lift GDP growth to 7.6%, with 8.4% spurt in Q3

The Hindu Bureau

Centre hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude

Thursday, February 29
Lives and livelihoods: On perils and the Indian emigrant  

India must have protocols in place to protect emigrants from conflicts 

Strength vs reason: On legislation and reservation to certain social groups

The Bill to grant reservations for Marathas may not pass judicial muster

Data Point with Sonikka Loganathan Watch | Electoral bonds banned: Which party benefitted the most while it existed? 
Data Pakistan elections: four provinces, mixed results, one message | Data
House model on wood table. Real estate agent offer house, property insurance and security, affordable housing concepts
Podcast Why are house prices so high in India? | In Focus podcast
File photo of Paul Pogba.
Football Paul Pogba banned for four years for doping
Reliance Foundation Director Anant Ambani with his fiance Radhika Merchant distribute traditional Gujarati food to villagers during Anna Seva as part of their pre-wedding function, at the Jogwad village near Reliance Township in Jamnagar on Wednesday.
India Watch | Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations
State of play The nagging problem of Katchatheevu
Actor ‘Adade’ Manohar
Chennai Tamil actor ‘Adade’ Manohar passes away
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D. Raja, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and others during a protest against the Modi government over distribution of central funds to States, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on February 8.
India Are States getting funds they are entitled from the Centre?
Global warming 90% of Himalayas face year-long drought at 3 degrees global warming: study
Vakeel Hasan. File
Delhi DDA demolishes house of Uttarkashi tunnel rescuer Vakeel Hasan 

The Hindu Opinion

‘As the country braces for the next general election, claims and counter-claims on the performance of the economy have been a prominent theme for discussions’

Vignettes of a Janus-faced economy

M. Suresh Babu

The nagging problem of Katchatheevu

L Srikrishna

India’s fight against rare diseases

Shashi Tharoor,Shashank Shekhar
Green Humour by Rohan Chakravarty on the plight of Indian cities

Rohan Chakravarty

The economic case for investing in India’s children

Sanjana Manaktala ,Apurva Desai

Towards emotionally unbiased judgments

Talha Abdul Rahman,Eklavya Vasudev
The Hindu Explains

India’s R&D expense has dropped to the current 0.64% of GDP from 0.8% in 2008-2009.

Why sustainable funding matters for India’s ‘science power’ ambition | Explained

Shambhavi Naik

Why is NATO’s Steadfast Defender 2024 military exercise significant? | Explained

Priyali Prakash

What is China’s panda diplomacy? | Explained

Priyali Prakash
judge gavel, vector illustration

The Competition Regulator’s latest addition to the ‘whisteblower’ mechanism to trace cartels | Explained

Saptaparno Ghosh
An artist’s rendering of a quantum computer.

Are ‘colour molecules’ the key to a room-temperature quantum computer?

S. Srinivasan
Smoke rises from buildings in Bakhmut, Ukraine, the site of heavy battles between Ukrainian and Russian troops, on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

Two years of Russia-Ukraine war | Timeline

World The Hindu Bureau
