Practice and law: debating aspects of the Muslim personal law
Ziya Us Salam
‘Do not believe politicians who promise you a bright past’: Georgi Gospodinov
Sudipta Datta
Why has Karnataka extended deadline again for motorists to install high-security registration plates?
Darshan Devaiah B.P.
The economic case for investing in India’s children
Sanjana Manaktala ,
Apurva Desai
Cricket
Watch | How India became a pace-bowling superpower
Israel-Palestine conflict
Israeli troops fire on Gaza crowd at aid point, health officials say 104 killed
India
India may raise with Bangladesh violent attack on BSF personnel by criminals
India
India to withdraw troops from Maldives, first batch of replacements reach southern island
External Affairs Ministry confirms that the technical team will replace military troops operating advanced light helicopters and other aircraft for the Maldives, marking a climbdown by New Delhi
Suhasini Haidar
In a first, Manipur Police officially accuses Arambai Tengol of extortion, assault
Multiple data rejigs lift GDP growth to 7.6%, with 8.4% spurt in Q3
The Hindu Bureau
Centre hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude
Latest News
2024-02-29T23:22:48+05:30
- Environment
Leopard numbers show 8% rise from 2018 to 2022
2024-02-29T23:18:11+05:30
- Industry
Centre hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude
2024-02-29T23:12:06+05:30
- India
After Vaishnaw’s election to Rajya Sabha, speculation grows about BJD-BJP camaraderie
2024-02-29T23:07:19+05:30
- Other States
Extension of peace pact with Kuki-Zo groups uncertain, as Manipur Assembly passes a resolution seeking its end
2024-02-29T22:58:00+05:30
- Health
Obesity rates going up across the world: Lancet study
Thursday, February 29
Lives and livelihoods: On perils and the Indian emigrant
India must have protocols in place to protect emigrants from conflicts
Strength vs reason: On legislation and reservation to certain social groups
The Bill to grant reservations for Marathas may not pass judicial muster
Watch | Electoral bonds banned: Which party benefitted the most while it existed?
Data
Pakistan elections: four provinces, mixed results, one message | Data
Podcast
Why are house prices so high in India? | In Focus podcast
Football
Paul Pogba banned for four years for doping
India
Watch | Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations
State of play
The nagging problem of Katchatheevu
Chennai
Tamil actor ‘Adade’ Manohar passes away
India
Are States getting funds they are entitled from the Centre?
Global warming
90% of Himalayas face year-long drought at 3 degrees global warming: study
Delhi
DDA demolishes house of Uttarkashi tunnel rescuer Vakeel Hasan
The Hindu Opinion
Premium
Vignettes of a Janus-faced economy
M. Suresh Babu
The nagging problem of Katchatheevu
L Srikrishna
India’s fight against rare diseases
Shashi Tharoor,
Shashank Shekhar
Green Humour by Rohan Chakravarty on the plight of Indian cities
Rohan Chakravarty
The economic case for investing in India’s children
Sanjana Manaktala ,
Apurva Desai
Towards emotionally unbiased judgments
Talha Abdul Rahman,
Eklavya Vasudev
The Hindu Explains
Premium
Why sustainable funding matters for India’s ‘science power’ ambition | Explained
Shambhavi Naik
Why is NATO’s Steadfast Defender 2024 military exercise significant? | Explained
Priyali Prakash
What is China’s panda diplomacy? | Explained
Priyali Prakash
The Competition Regulator’s latest addition to the ‘whisteblower’ mechanism to trace cartels | Explained
Saptaparno Ghosh
Are ‘colour molecules’ the key to a room-temperature quantum computer?
S. Srinivasan
Top News Today
Top News
India
World
Sports
Business
Science
Technology
Entertainment
Life & Style
Featured
Two years of Russia-Ukraine war | Timeline
World
The Hindu Bureau
States Updates
Tamil Nadu
Telangana
Karnataka
Kerala
Andhra Pradesh
Other States
Cities Updates
Bengaluru
Chennai
Delhi
Hyderabad
Visakhapatnam
Kochi
All Cities
