Zero-in on your interests

I am 18 years old and currently pursuing my first year BA (Hons.) History. What are the employment opportunities or exams I am eligible for in the administrative realm, which also pay well? — Ashutosh Pathak

Dear Ashutosh,

You can appear for the Civil Services Examination which is a nationwide competitive exam conducted by the Union Public Service Commission for recruitment into various Civil Services of the Government of India, including the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, and Indian Police Service.

Then, you have the PSC, or the Public Service Commission Exam conducted across India. These are mainly conducted to recruit people for the different government jobs within the states. There is also Staff Selection Commission (SSC) — Combined Graduate Level Examination, conducted to recruit staff for various posts in ministries, departments and organisations in the Government of India. You could also write the Combined Defence Services exam to be recruited as a regular/short service commissioned officer.

I passed my class XII (commerce), in 2015 with 94%. I was in a dilemma over enrolling myself into a college or attending CA coaching, as my father wanted me to become an accountant. After trying my hand at CA for almost three years, I gave up. Now, I am pursuing my graduation in German from Delhi University, from the Germanic and Romance Studies department. Will I get a good job after course completion? What are the extra courses or graduation I can do whilst pursuing my current graduation? I do not think only a graduation in German is adequate; I should ensure my future by studying more. As I have wasted so much of my time already, I want some concrete plan to follow. — Ruchika Sharma

Dear Ruchika,

Foreign languages provide a competitive edge in career choices and enhance one’s opportunities in the global job market. Job options are plenty. You could be a German teacher / trainer across schools, colleges, corporates; a translator and/or an interpreter for global organisations, German consulate, MNCs, NGOs; join the tourism or the hospitality industry; get into research; journalism; mass-media; public relations, IT, and so on. What else would you like to equip yourself with? What is your interest? It would be ideal to take another ‘certification/diploma’ course with your graduation right now in the field that you are keen, so that you are ready to be employed as soon as you complete your course. You could also move to Germany and pursue a master’s programme or learn a specialisation, a skillset of your choice, since you would be fluent and proficient in the language.

Disclaimer: This column is not a substitute for long-term therapy. It is merely a guiding voice. Some issues may need medical intervention.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. She will answer questions sent to eduplus.thehindu@gmail.com. The subject line should be: ‘Off the edge’