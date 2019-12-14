Zero-in on options

I am a 36-year-old BE Telecom graduate, and have worked in telecom, service, product, and finance industries. I have always wanted to become a chocolatier. I am now considering opting for a course in professional chocolate making from an institute outside India, work for a while under a reputed chocolatier, and finally open my own store. Can you please let me know the best way to go about this profession? — Vinay Gokula

Dear Vinay,

Dreams are made up of this. I am assuming you have saved enough for a rainy day to be able to make this career shift. I think chocolate making isn’t that completely different from learning to bake cookies or cakes. If you need to study from one of the culinary experts, you have to visit a culinary arts school and get admission for chocolate making courses. Switzerland, Belgium, France, Spain, and Dubai are among the best places to learn from.

http://iccadubai.ae is the link to the International Centre of Culinary Arts, Dubai.

www.icif.com/en/professional-courses/chocolaterie-course/ — in Italy offers master’s and short courses in chocolate making.

www.culinaryartsswitzerland.com/en offers short courses in pastry and chocolate making in Switzerland.

I am a second year B.Com student. I don’t want to pursue an accounting career after B.Com. I want to do a master’s degree in social work. Will this course be lucrative? — Mathew Varghese

Dear Mathew,

Yes, you can apply for MSW after completing B.Com in accountancy. I however suggest that you shortlist the college/university that you want to apply to and check their admission criteria.

What is the kind of social work that you want to do? You could become a juvenile court liaison officer (who facilitates the legal processes between the court system and minors), or get involved in the community outreach programme and help organise drives and sensitisation programmes, or become a health educator, a social responsibility manager or a human resources coordinator. There are many lucrative opportunities that are fulfilling, but first, identify what resonates with you, so that it is a career choice and not merely a job.

