‘Zero-error entrance test:’ Union Education Minister urges support from states for exam reforms

Underlining the need for “zero-error entrance exams”, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday called on state governments to join the Centre in implementing key examination reforms proposed by the Radhakrishnan Committee. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, Mr. Pradhan shared that the primary goal is to strengthen the National Testing Agency (NTA) and address loopholes ahead of the new entrance exam cycle starting in January 2025.

The Radhakrishnan Committee, a seven-member panel, established following a recent NEET paper leak, submitted its report to the Supreme Court last month. The report recommends online entrance exams wherever feasible and suggests a hybrid model.

Pradhan’s remarks came after he addressed education secretaries and directors responsible for higher education in states and Union Territories during the National Workshop on Higher and Technical Education. "I have appealed to all state government education secretaries. A new entrance exam series for the upcoming year will begin in January. Based on last year's experiences, the government has introduced numerous reforms," Pradhan said, noting the Supreme Court aligned with the Radhakrishnan Committee's recommendations on revamping the NTA.

“Bringing examinations, especially entrance exams, to zero error is the responsibility of both the Government of India and the state governments. We will work as a team to build confidence in the children of our country”.

The Radhakrishnan Committee, tasked with examining exam security issues and proposing improvements, submitted its report earlier this month. Its key recommendations aim to reduce errors, improve exam integrity, and strengthen NTA’s operations. “The report mainly focuses on strengthening the NTA. There are recommendations to make the examination centre selection process fooproof, addressing previous loopholes in the system. Recommendations have also been made regarding the type of examination to be conducted and the necessary do’s and don’ts to ensure effectiveness,” Pradhan explained.

The committee proposed a gradual transition to online tests, a hybrid model with digitally transmitted question papers, and a multi-stage NEET-UG format to lessen students’ stress and improve evaluation accuracy. It also recommended streamlining subject options in CUET to emphasise general aptitude and core subjects and increasing permanent staffing at NTA to ensure consistent, secure exam processes.

The Ministry of Education's two-day workshop, held on November 12 and 13, gathered education secretaries from across the country to further the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) and assess its progress so far. Addressing the workshop, Pradhan highlighted, "Several new dimensions have emerged, such as the credit architecture and the establishment of a national admission entrance base for institutions. We also discussed unique approaches taken by different states and the National Research Foundation's participation model."