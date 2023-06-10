Yukta Sharma on being placed 12th in Mechanical Engineering in India at MechAura 2022-23

June 10, 2023 02:30 pm | Updated 02:30 pm IST

I am the only girl in my Mechanical Engineering batch. I never thought it would matter but, when I got good grades, some of my classmates would say it was because I am a girl. When I fail at something, the automatic assumption was that girls would not make good engineers. Things have improved from this start. I have made some friends but there is still a need for change.

Despite India being one of the few nations in the world to have the greatest number of scientists and engineers, women continue to be underrepresented. Social stigma, prejudice and societal norms affect educational choices and career paths and contribute to the gender imbalance in STEM disciplines. But recent movements encouraging women to pursue careers in Science and Technology hold out hope for increased representation and diversity in the future.

Broad scope

Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering is a wonderful field to pursue. The suggestion to do Mechanical Engineering came from my parents. I knew nothing about it and had no idea how I would build myself a career in it. Today, I believe it was the best decision I have made so far. Moreover, Mechanical Engineering, equips you with skills like critical thinking and collaboration. You can combine what you learn here with anything: from Electronics and Computer Science to even Art and more. Another reason to opt mechanical engineering was that it opened up opportunities in various sectors like Automotive, Supply Chain, Industrial Engineering, Aerospace, among others. This allows me to explore my interests and opens up various career opportunities.

Post COVID, I got an opportunity to present my paper at the Global Space Exploration Conference, St. Petersburg, Russia, where I met leaders from the Aerospace industry, astronauts of different nationalities and connected with space scientists, space lawyers, engineers and even artists and learned that there are multiple ways to enter this space. In the summer of 2022, I interned in Canada on developing a standard for testing of runway deicer projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

At MechAura 2022

Earlier this year, I participated in the MechAura 2022 competition by Collins Aerospace and was placed 12th among over 1000 applicants. The first round, held online, tested our technical abilities in Mechanical Engineering and Logical Reasoning. In the second, we were given a design challenge to test our conceptual understanding and how we applied it. In this round, I designed an armrest to solve the shared armrest issues in aircrafts. The final round was held in the Collins Aerospace office in Bengaluru and involved group discussions and interviews. I received a six-month internship offer and a Letter of Intent from the company. If my performance in the internship is satisfactory, I will be designated as a Graduate Engineer Trainee.

I certainly hope that we have more students studying Mechanical Engineering and more women not just studying but even pursuing it as an active career choice. The lack of gender diversity in these fields can lead to a narrow perspective and a lack of innovation. By encouraging and supporting girls to pursue careers in aerospace engineering and other STEM fields, we can increase the diversity of ideas, perspectives, and experiences, leading to better innovation and progress in these industries. Additionally, providing opportunities for girls in STEM can help to break down gender stereotypes and empower young women to pursue their passions and potential in all areas of their lives.

The writer is a fourth-year student of mechanical engineering at GITAM Deemed-to-be University, Vishakhapatnam

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.